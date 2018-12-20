Our top 10 science facts from 2018

1. Sleep-deprived brains may be asleep and awake at the same time.

2. Sea anemone sting cells accelerate faster than bullets.

3. Prehistoric caves were chosen for their echoes.

4. The outermost part of the sun’s atmosphere is hotter than its surface.

Image Credit – NASA CC BY 2.0

5. We can artificially delay the onset of epilepsy in children to avoid side effects.

6. In 1858, confectioners poisoned more than 200 people in the UK by confusing arsenic and sugar in a batch of peppermint sweets.

7. Oil-loving microbes can help clean up spills.

8. Ground fires can smoulder throughout the winter and move above ground in spring.

9. A genetic error led humans to develop larger brains.

10. Plants have a plan A and a plan B to deal with water shortages.

