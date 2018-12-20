Image credit - Horizon

Our top 10 science facts from 2018

By Jack Cowls

From arsenic candies to underground winter forest fires, Horizon uncovered some fascinating facts while researching our articles. Here are our ten favourites from 2018.

1. Sleep-deprived brains may be asleep and awake at the same time.

Image Credit - Flickr/ Timothy Krause CC BY 2.0
2. Sea anemone sting cells accelerate faster than bullets.

Image Credit - CC0 BY 2.0
3. Prehistoric caves were chosen for their echoes.

Image Credit - Flickr/ Marie Brizard
Image Credit – Flickr/ Marie Brizard

4. The outermost part of the sun’s atmosphere is hotter than its surface.

Image Credit - NASA CC BY 2.0
Image Credit – NASA CC BY 2.0

5. We can artificially delay the onset of epilepsy in children to avoid side effects.

Image Credit - Flickr/ David Foltz CC BY 2.0 (Cropped from original size)
6. In 1858, confectioners poisoned more than 200 people in the UK by confusing arsenic and sugar in a batch of peppermint sweets.

Image Credit - CC0 Public domain
Image Credit – Flickr/ DVIDSHU BY CC 2.0

7. Oil-loving microbes can help clean up spills.

Image Credit - Flickr/ DVIDSHU BY CC 2.0
8. Ground fires can smoulder throughout the winter and move above ground in spring.

Image Credit - Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst CC BY 2.0
9. A genetic error led humans to develop larger brains.

Image Credit - Frank Vinken for the Max Planck Society
10. Plants have a plan A and a plan B to deal with water shortages.

Image Credit - Image License free/ Pexels License
