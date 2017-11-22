Forest plantations are a potent blend for coffee production

The distinctive waft of freshly brewed coffee is a familiar wake-up smell but, next time the aroma tickles your senses, take a moment to think about where your morning cup originates.

The top producers of arabica coffee beans today are in Brazil, Vietnam, Colombia and Indonesia, and half of all coffee is grown under full sun. These exposed coffee trees are increasingly vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

‘With global warming, coffee producing in Brazil will be dramatically reduced, by perhaps 70 percent if it continues to be grown in full sun,’ said Dr Benoit Bertrand, coffee expert at CIRAD, the French agricultural agency.

However there is an alternative way to grow coffee, one which harks back to its origins in the forested highlands of Ethiopia where wild coffee grew in shady forests. The idea is to grow the crop in the shade of taller timber or fruit trees, in so-called agroforestry systems. It is also the only way to grow coffee and preserve mountain soils.

‘This system is really good for preserving biodiversity, but the profitability of the system is lower,’ Dr Bertrand said. This is why many large plantations continue to plant coffee in full sun, even though it requires expensive pesticides and sometimes irrigation.

In fact, up until now, new coffee varieties were developed in Brazil and Colombia and were bred to thrive in full-sun plantations. Meanwhile, agroforestry coffee growers have had to plant less productive coffee varieties.

Dr. Bertrand leads the EU-funded BREEDCAFS project which has begun working with industry, plant scientists and the World Coffee Research organisation to assist these growers by creating new arabica coffee that will generate better yields under forest canopies.

‘Productivity is around 30 percent lower (in agroforestry), but they are using varieties not adapted to agroforestry,’ explained Dr Bertrand. ‘We believe that we can increase it considerably by selecting trees that are more vigorous and adapted to shade.’