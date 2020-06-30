Does teenage anxiety have its roots in infancy?

‘We know worry and ruminations are big predictors of anxiety and depression in young people,’ said Edward Watkins, a professor of experimental and applied psychology at the UK’s University of Exeter, and a qualified cognitive behavioural therapist.

He coordinates a project called ECoWeB, which created a mobile app for evidence-based strategies to prevent anxiety in young people and to strengthen their resilience to emotional turmoil. ‘With our app, we aim to help young people cope with their worries by helping them change their behaviour and thinking,’ said Prof. Watkins.

He added: ‘We need to get in early, to prevent the mental processes that tend to drive adolescents to anxiety and depression.’

MyMoodCoach, aimed at people aged 16 to 22, will be trialled from July in the UK, Germany, Spain and Belgium, and will initially be available in English, German, Spanish and Flemish. Developed by experts in mental health and emotions, the app helps young people to monitor and learn about their own emotional experience.

The app’s teaching components include lessons on recognising emotions, and will help adolescents spot what makes them anxious or sad, and provide strategies to improve mood and cultivate long-term wellbeing. It uses the general principles of cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), among other techniques in psychotherapy.

Users will initially complete an online questionnaire. Depending on their baseline score, they will then receive a randomised version of the app. There are three iterations of the app – one for self-monitoring, a standard CBT version and a personalised version.

In the personalised app, participants will receive two out of four learning modules. These will focus on the most relevant elements revealed during their baseline assessment.

‘If persistent worrying isn’t your problem, there’s no point us giving you that module,’ said Prof. Watkins.

Darker

The project – a collaboration involving eight European nations – aims to help adolescents make sense of their darker feelings through articles, videos, quizzes and tasks. One task will involve users watching images of people using body language and facial expressions to display complicated emotions, and then interpreting what they’ve seen. Feedback from the platform will train them to refine their interpretations in the future.

‘We’ll challenge people to become better at spotting emotions,’ said Prof. Watkins. ‘This kind of training is a proven way to help people find new ways to cope and to build self-confidence. By being curious about other people’s emotions, we find out more about our own.’

Other tasks will dive into (among other things) relationship issues, problem-solving, self-compassion and relaxation.

Users of the app will be asked to report on their emotions on a regular basis – at first, daily. This anonymised data will be fed back to the researchers, along with progress reports from users as they deepen their engagement with the tasks they are assigned. Seeing how much people use the app and which usages reduce anxiety will help to improve the app and show the researchers what’s useful, says Prof. Watkins.

It is commonly believed that one in five people will suffer from anxiety or depression at some point in their lives. There’s mounting evidence that many mental health problems start between the ages 12 to 24, according to Prof. Watkins. A startling 50% of mental health problems are established by the age of 14 and 75% by the age of 24.

‘This is the age group where we’re seeing the biggest uplift (in these disorders),’ said Prof. Watkins. ‘We urgently need to take a preventative approach with this group, and we hope the app will be part of that jigsaw.’

‘By being curious about other people’s emotions, we find out more about our own.’ Professor Edward Watkins, University of Exeter, UK