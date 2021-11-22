Could negative emissions actually help curb climate change?

In Iceland, a machine is now sucking carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere day and night. Its mission is to mix the gas with water then pump it underground where it will turn into stone after a few years.

Such machines are now of interest since global greenhouse gas emissions are still far too high to be able to rely on reducing them alone. To avoid serious environmental impacts, we will most likely also need negative emissions to remove some of these gases from the atmosphere and store them somewhere permanently.

‘Scenarios for climate change mitigation often show that we will need a significant amount of negative emissions by the end of the century to be able to limit warming to 1.5oC or 2oC,’ said Dr Kati Koponen, a senior scientist at the VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland in Espoo.

New solutions and practices, both technological and non-technological, will be needed in the drive to produce negative emissions. Nature-based solutions, such as planting more trees or restoring peatlands, which capture and store CO2 and have been known and used for a long time, are being investigated for wider deployment in mitigation, including more robust monitoring and quantification of their performance.

Several potential technologies also exist, but most are still in their infancy. Direct air capture, for example, which is the technology being used in Iceland, uses chemical processes to extract carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere before it is stored underground.

However, the benefits and trade-offs are still hazy. ‘The challenge is to understand the realistic potential of these technologies (and practices),’ warned Dr Koponen. ‘We don’t want to create negative emissions by creating other unwanted impacts somewhere else.’

Preparing the ground for negative emission technologies

Dr Koponen and her colleagues are assessing the actual potential of different negative emission solutions in Europe and elsewhere, through the NEGEM project. They will consider the related economic, environmental and social aspects, to better understand what regulatory frameworks will be needed to roll out these solutions.

Some solutions may simply not be cost-effective, while others could impact the environment by using up too much water, energy or land. There are social issues to consider, too: for instance, will residents accept having CO2 stored in the ground near their homes? ‘This combination [of disciplines] is what is special in this project,’ said Dr Koponen.

So far, the NEGEM team has been using models to investigate how different negative emission solutions affect the environment and their cost over their entire life cycle. They’ve looked at a wide range of environmental indicators, such as the depletion of natural resources like water or raw materials and land-use change, alongside the climate change impacts that would be avoided.

In recent work, they investigated land-based strategies, as opposed to those used in the ocean or in industrial contexts. The team found that in the cases studied, planting trees was the most efficient way to remove CO2 from the atmosphere. However, land availability is an issue here: land is needed for various purposes such as growing food or producing wood to make products. Moreover, forests are vulnerable to disturbances like fires and pests, which would affect how long the CO2 can be stored there. New types of policies will be needed to tackle these issues, which is another aspect that the project is currently investigating.

NEGEM’s results should help inform EU policies to keep global warming to well below 2oC, as outlined in the 2015 Paris Agreement. According to Dr Koponen, their results should provide a more realistic assessment of the potential of different negative emission technologies and practices, which should help the EU set achievable targets.

Nature-based solutions

Greenhouse gas emissions and land-based strategies to remove them have been included in national inventories for 30 years. The enhancement of such sinks can also be included as a mitigation measure in the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement.

In this context, researchers with the LANDMARC project are trying to grasp the actual potential of activities that will increase greenhouse gas removals or reduce emissions from land. Eise Spijker, a researcher at the JIN Climate and Sustainability knowledge centre in Groningen, Netherlands and his colleagues are exploring how these solutions, many of which are nature-based, could be applied in agricultural or forestry settings.