Sustainable fashion aims to make green the new black

Employing more than 300 million people and producing 100 billion items every year, the fashion industry has a colossal impact on the environment. Driving this trend is so-called ‘fast-fashion’, an exploitative yet highly profitable business model that turns high-fashion designs into low-cost, mass-produced styles.

In the EU, textile consumption is the fourth highest pressure category in terms of use of primary raw materials and water (after food, housing and transport). It’s also fifth for greenhouse gas emissions. Most of the pressure and impact is linked to clothing and footwear.

‘Because these garments are meant to be disposable, fast fashion encourages over-consumption and generates excessive waste – much of which cannot be recycled,’ said Gisa Schosswohl, a project coordinator with the Creative Region of Linz and Upper Austria, an organisation dedicated to evolving the area’s creative industries, including fashion.

To make the fashion ecosystem fit for the circular economy, the European Commission has launched a roadmap for the future of sustainable textiles in the EU. This includes efforts to increase the reuse and recycling. With estimates that less than 1% of all textiles worldwide are recycled into new textiles, the report stresses the need for measures to address weaknesses regarding sustainable production, sustainable lifestyles, improving textile waste collection and recycling in the Member States.

Cheap clothes come at a high cost… for workers too

Although the fashion industry is working to improve its environmental footprint, as is evidenced by the clothes recycling programmes happening at many retailers, sustainability is about more than just the environment. It encompasses social and economic issues as well.

‘Even though many fashion companies are committed to sustainability, their focus on waste, pollution and environmental issues means such social issues as human rights and working conditions go largely ignored,’ said Hakan Karaosman, a researcher at University College Dublin.

‘In pursuit of profitability, and now environmental sustainability, fashion brands have largely ignored worker exploitation,’ added Donna Marshall, also a professor at University College Dublin.

Herein lies the dilemma: it’s either profit, the environment, or workers. You can have one, two at best, but it’s difficult to have all three.

According to Schosswohl, in an ideal world, fashion would be mindful of its social, environmental, and economic factors. ‘Companies would pay their workers a living wage, give them safe, healthy working conditions, monitor [fashion’s] environmental impact, use sustainable materials, and reduce resource usage throughout the product’s lifecycle,’ she said.