Our 10 favourite science facts from 2017

by Zoé de York
From rubber dandelions and toxic crustaceans to anti-vaxxers and the world’s hottest geothermal well, Horizon covered a wide variety of stories in 2017. Here are our 10 favourite science facts that we learned along the way.
1. One sugar-cube-sized chunk of a neutron star would weigh a billion tonnes, or as much as Mount Everest.
2. Anti-vaccine groups can serve as early warning signs of disease epidemics.
3. Europe’s next particle accelerator will be three times larger than CERN’s Large Hadron Collider and smash particles together with the power of about 10 million lightning strikes.
4. Crustaceans living in the deepest parts of the world’s oceans contain toxic chemicals that were banned decades ago.
5. Exposure to air pollution before a school test can negatively affect students’ performance.
6. The average terrestrial wind speed has decreased by half a kilometre per hour every decade since the 1960s.
7. It is possible to harvest rubber from dandelions, with one hectare producing around 200 kg of the material.
8. Poplar leaf beetles can ‘taste’ food even after it has reached their gut and entered their blood.
9. Engineers have drilled the world’s hottest geothermal well, nearly 5 km deep, in an active volcanic area.
10. Gold nanoparticles are able to cross the protective membranes around cells.