New generation of artificial hearts promises lifeline to patients

Most people with the condition are forced to seek long-term mechanical support for blood circulation. While pumps and artificial hearts have been available for more than 40 years, the options currently on offer are tricky for their users.

New normal

The devices are often noisy and require patients to carry heavy battery packs and have wires going through their skin to power the device. Some even use pumps outside the body to circulate the blood.

But researchers are hopeful that a new generation of artificial hearts will improve things.

‘Our vision is that one should be able to live a completely normal life with an artificial heart,’ said Ina Laura Perkins, co-ordinator of the EU-funded ArtOfHeart project.

Heart failure dramatically affects quality of life. Normal activities such as taking the stairs, engaging in domestic chores or even putting on clothes become difficult.

It also makes participating in social activities and keeping a job challenging. Once patients have reached the point of severe heart failure, they are often bedridden.

Cardiovascular disease kills 3.9 million people in Europe every year, accounting for 45% of all deaths. The European Heart Network estimates that more than 10 million people in the EU are likely to be affected by heart failure.

While transplants can offer a solution, only a select few patients are added to waiting lists for such an operation as a result of a severe worldwide shortage of donor hearts. Consequently, the prospect of an effective artificial alternative offers a lifeline for many.

As well as being difficult to live with, today’s artificial hearts can also damage the blood.

‘What I think is preventing artificial hearts from really realising their full potential is the blood-related complications that patients suffer,’ said Perkins.