25 years of Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions: promoting excellence in researcher mobility

For 25 years, the MSCA has been training researchers, many of whom have gone on to make great contributions to both the scientific community and society overall. Recipients recognise that the knowledge, experience or contacts gained during their fellowships helped to make them the leading researchers and entrepreneurs they are today.

Preparing for success in business

While completing her PhD in chemical engineering as MSCA fellow under the MAG(NET)ICFUN project, Dr Michela Puddu worked on the development of DNA markers for product traceability. She says her research turned into a commercial success because it supported the transition towards transparent consumer good supply chains to help consumers make informed purchasing decisions.

In 2016, Dr Puddu co-funded Haelixa, the multi-award-winning spinoff company of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology ETH Zurich where she obtained her PhD in chemical engineering. ‘During my fellowship I focused on acquiring entrepreneurial skills, stimulating my creativity and enhancing my ability to innovate, all of which were useful when founding the company,’ explained Dr Puddu.

Haelixa provides product traceability solutions based on DNA to support supply chain transparency and product integrity. The company and its founders have received over 15 international awards and recognitions, including the 2019 EU Prize for Women Innovators. ‘It’s a great initiative that gives visibility and recognises women who have been able to combine excellence in technology with entrepreneurial activity by bringing innovations to the market,’ noted Dr Puddu.

‘My advice to those thinking of becoming researchers is to follow their instincts and value their talent, both within the course of study and in subsequent career choices,’ said Dr Puddu. ‘Fellows should use the MSCA as a unique opportunity to achieve excellence in research by taking advantage of the support and tools, such as the secondments, and collaborations within the network. I encourage them to view it as an opportunity to get to know many new interesting and inspiring people from different sectors and countries and work together to develop something that can be beneficial to our society and the environment.’

Climbing the academic ladder

During his fellowship at Poland’s Wrocław University of Science and Technology, University of Oxford researcher Dr Nanasaheb Thorat was part of the NANOCARGO project team that won the European Commission’s Innovation Radar Prize 2020 competition for groundbreaking research into nanomaterials, which can improve the diagnostics and treatment of breast cancer. He was the first Indian awardee.

Dr Thorat developed a method involving theranostics, an innovative approach combining therapy and diagnosis that is effective against cancer cells. The innovation could potentially revolutionise the cancer therapy market. For example, it can help to ensure accurate cancer therapy for oncologists or public radiologists and improve Europe’s public health system by introducing new cancer theranostics.