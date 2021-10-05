Destructive insects produce high-value products from biowaste

Insects are fascinating! Their classic circle of life we all learned about in biology class is made up of four completely different stages – egg, larva, pupa and adult. The butterfly is just one example with a spectacularly beautiful adult and a caterpillar that can grow 100 times its size in the larval stage.

‘In a nutshell, insects are prolific eaters and reproducers and, luckily for us, some are brilliant recyclers of waste,’ said Stéphanie Baumberger, a professor in green chemistry at the Paris Institute of Technology for Life, Food and Environmental Sciences (AgroParisTech), France. Specialising in the use of lignin, the woody material in plant cell walls, she has headed up work on the recycling abilities of the insect known as the ‘silent destroyer’, the termite.

Prof. Baumberger and her team from the Zelcor project capitalised on the insect’s ability to digest lignin. Renowned for causing damage to buildings, the whole colony of termites never sleeps and constantly feeds on its staple diet, wood.

Lignin is the main material that gives plants their structure. Without lignin, a plant would not be able to remain upright.

In trees, lignin is particularly important as wood and bark are comprised primarily of lignin: it is rigid and doesn’t easily decay. But this has a downside; lignin is relatively indestructible and therefore a challenge to efforts to produce sustainable energy and high-value chemicals from biowaste.

Termites: expert biowaste recyclers

‘We fed lignin biowaste to the termites to convert it into high added-value intermediate bioproducts,’ Prof. Baumberger outlined. ‘We mainly used waste from lignocellulose biorefineries and also included unused material from wood pulping in paper mills,’ she added.

Refineries literally do as the word suggests. They refine a product until it is pure. A lignocellulose biorefinery operates with dry biomass materials such as wheat straw, willow, maple, eucalyptus and eastern cottonwood. As the process continues, different intermediate products or side streams are isolated.

So far, so good, but there is a lot of waste produced by a biorefinery that is not readily decomposable. Prof. Baumberger continued: ‘Lignin waste is known as recalcitrant as it’s hard to decompose. Production of these intermediate products that won’t break down is a considerable expense in terms of biorefinery operation and carbon footprint.’

To deal with the waste from lignin refineries, the Zelcor team designed an innovative termite rearing unit to respect the complex social organisation of the colony while maintaining the best living conditions for the insects. The optimal temperature turned out to be 27°C at a sticky humidity of 80%. Not surprising, as termites thrive in warm humid places.

‘The termites we used are not all alike,’ reported Prof. Baumberger. ‘To select for the most productive insects, we first screened them to determine which were the most suitable for a bioreactor. Moreover, the insects’ diet was optimised. Termites naturally like to feed on material containing a high percentage of cellulose so that feeding them with lignin-rich residues was a challenge,’ she explained.

Lignin in, cosmetics and packaging cascade out

The high-value products chitin and chitin-derived chitosan are collected out of the rearing unit by separating the different components of the termite. The chitin and chitosan production is part of a cascading transformation of lignocelluloses.