Cooling without warming

Demand for energy-intensive cooling technologies – whether for buildings, electronics, or refrigeration of food and medicines – is on the rise as global temperatures increase. But how can we make cooling technologies available to all while reducing the environmental impact? In August, Horizon looks at how science and innovation can help ‘green’ the cooling sector. We speak to ‘cold economy’ expert Prof. Toby Peters about why we need to change the way we think about how to cool things down in order to create robust cold chains for food and vaccines while minimising their environmental impact. We hear how groups of buildings are sharing so-called ‘district cooling’ systems that remove the need for expensive, energy hungry air conditioners; and we find out how we can reduce the emissions footprint of data centres, which consume more electricity than some countries. We also hear from researchers who are taking inspiration from antifreeze fish to create better ways of freezing – and thawing – human cells and tissues.

Originally published on Horizon Magazine