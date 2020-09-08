Sterilised insects could help control mosquito-borne diseases

The bite of the Asian tiger mosquito may be little more than a pin-prick, but it leads to tens of thousands of deaths globally each year.

The tiny aggressive insect, named for its striped appearance, carries a range of unpleasant viruses that cause diseases including yellow fever, dengue fever, Chikungunya, Zika and Japanese encephalitis. While these are seen largely as tropical diseases, the spread of mosquitoes that carry them has raised fears the viruses could also become more common in Europe.

The European Centres for Disease Control (ECDC) predicted ten years ago that tiger mosquitoes would spread throughout Europe and climate change is now threatening to make their spread even more likely. ‘Even the southern part of Sweden is potentially suitable climatically for this mosquito, though it has not arrived there yet,’ said Professor Jan Semenza, who leads an ECDC section which assesses infectious disease threats.

The stripy pest, which is also known as Aedes albopictus, is originally from Southeast Asia, but arrived in Albania in the 1970s before reaching Italy in the 1990s. It initially colonised the Mediterranean coast, then steadily expanded northward, and is now found across much of France, Greece, Bosnia, parts of Spain, southern Portugal, and Germany. It has even been found in greenhouses in the Netherlands. During the summer, the mosquitoes have now become a nuisance in some places.

But with the mosquitoes can come disease. So far outbreaks have been relatively contained and in low numbers, but there have been cases of dengue in Croatia, France and Spain. In Italy, hundreds of people fell ill from Chikungunya in 2017. Two cases of locally caught Zika occurred in the south of France in 2019.

The diseases can be carried to Europe by people infected with the virus traveling from countries in South America and Asia where they are endemic. Brazil, for example, has been a hotspot this year for dengue fever. If these people are bitten by a tiger mosquito in Europe, the insect can then transmit the virus to other people it bites.

‘We have seen an increase in vector capacity due to climate change,’ warns Prof. Semenza, with warmer temperatures allowing the biting insects to survive over winter. ‘Dengue has a huge disease burden worldwide. It can morph into a life-threatening condition, so we are concerned about it moving into Europe.’

Dengue was endemic in Greece in the early 20th century but was eliminated. ‘We don’t want a recurrent of this type of disease in Europe,’ added Prof. Semenza.

But rising numbers of mosquitoes capable of carrying disease makes it more likely that these viruses could become established in Europe once again. Another disease-carrying insect – Aedes aegypti, also known as the yellow fever mosquito – is also threatening a return to Europe after it was eradicated there in the 20th century. Originally from Africa, it is present today near the Black Sea, on the Portuguese island of Madeira and north-eastern Turkey.

But with many insecticides now prohibited in Europe due to their toxicity and the wider harm they cause to the environment, there are fewer options for controlling the mosquitoes.