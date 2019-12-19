Our top 12 science facts from 2019

1. Meerkats live in cooperative societies where only one female is allowed to breed

2. There may be no free-flowing rivers left in Europe

3. Our idea of dinosaur colours may be completely wrong

4. Elephants should be ‘tumour machines’ but are actually very effective at fighting cancer

5. The world’s deep in a climate emergency – and there’s a formula to show it

6. Data centres could account for 10% of all electricity use by 2025

8. Today’s megafires generate more than 10 times the energy a firefighter can handle

9. Climate change is making wine more alcoholic

10. Two billion children and adults could be suffering from ‘hidden hunger’

11. We’ve lost half of the world’s birds, fish, amphibians, reptiles and mammals over the last 50 years

12. Bacteria have developed four defences against antibiotics including invisibility cloaks and shields

