Transparent wood: the building material of the future?

Integrating electronics into touch-sensitive wood could pave the way for interactive wooden dashboards in cars. Image credit – Woodoo

Boitouzet is not the only one excited by the possibilities that wood offers. Lars Berglund, a professor in wood and wood composites at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden, has discovered that there are many uses for transparent, strong wood.

‘It’s a difficult area to be original in because people have worked on wood technology for hundreds of years,’ said Prof. Berglund, who heads up the WoodNanoTech project. While other research has mainly been trying to address its shortcomings, such as its sensitivity to water, he and his team have focused on other characteristics of wood.

‘We have been able to free ourselves from that limitation and look at new possibilities that have not been considered so far,’ he said. Their focus is on using transparent wood for engineering applications.

Prof. Berglund uses wood as a template for nanotechnology by – like Boitouzet – stripping out the lignin, introducing an optically-compatible polymer, and adding other technology to broaden its functionality.

The application that excites Prof. Berglund the most is embedding quantum dots in wood to create light-emitting diodes (LEDs), because he suspects it could be the application that will allow the team to break into the commercial market. ‘The idea is that your ceiling would be a wood panel, and the wood panel would have this LED function, so you can have indoor lighting directly from the ceiling,’ he said.

Unlike a point-source light, the transparent wood’s light is diffuse, making it more natural and easy on the eye, Prof. Berglund says. Quantum dots are a collection of semiconductor atoms, a few nanometres wide, which fluoresce when exposed to UV light. These panels are just one of the many applications that WoodNanoTech has devised for their transparent wood.

The wood may also form the basis for electrochromic windows. These ‘smart windows’, which are painted with a thin layer of polymer, can block out light when electricity is run through them.

‘(Augmented wood) is weather-proof, more fire resistant, three to five times stronger, and transparent.’ Timothée Boitouzet, Founder & CEO, Woodoo

Energy

Prof. Berglund believes that this next-generation wood also has a place in the energy sector. ‘We can improve the efficiency (of solar cells) because the scattering of the light (inside the wood) means that the path of the (light) is longer, so you can absorb more energy,’ he said.

And using a phase-change material rather than a polymer to replace the lignin transforms wood into an energy storage device. During the day, this infused wood can absorb heat, but at night, when temperatures cool, the phase-change material crystallises, releasing heat.

‘We start with the wood, make it load-bearing, and then integrate (nano) technology with other functions,’ Prof. Berglund said.

The main challenge for new technologies is scalability, and next-generation wood is no exception. ‘How do you scale from lab processing, where you have close control over your nanostructure, to something that can be done on an industrial scale?’ Prof. Berglund asked, adding that they are looking for commercial partners. This can be difficult for academic research projects.

For Woodoo’s Boitouzet, the fact that their company already has industry partners allows them to increase production. Currently, they produce 5,000 square metres of augmented wood per year – which is about three-quarters of a football pitch – and are now aiming for 300,000 square metres a year.

Luckily, timber for augmented wood is easy to source.

There are already many places where they can acquire wood, Boitouzet says. Woodoo uses beech, pine, and poplar, among others, while Prof. Berglund’s research team retrofits balsa and is turning its attention to birch.

The next step for Prof. Berglund is to make his modified wood more environmentally friendly. One way to do this would be to retain as much of the lignin as possible, instead of discarding it. ‘If you remove it, you’re adding a chemical step which is going to cost energy, require solvents,’ he said. Using more lignin also means retaining more carbon in buildings.

Right now, his team is focusing on using a greener polymer in the materials. ‘So far, we have used petroleum-based polymers to impregnate the wood, but we’re working very intensely now to use a bio-based polymer,’ he said. That would secure next-generation wood’s position as a building material of the future.

Originally published by Horizon